Newspapers Available In Digital Format

DALLAS — The Dallas Public Library has added select years of newspapers that served Dallas dating back to 1868.

The newspapers are available online in digital and searchable format, the library announced. The following years are available: 1903-1914 Polk Itemizer, 1903-1914; Polk County Signal, 1868; and The Polk County Times, 1869-70. These newspapers and others can be accessed at: http://oregonnews.uoregon.edu.

These newspapers have been scanned and converted to digital format by the University of Oregon Digital Newspaper Program. This means that many of them are keyword searchable. This provides those interested in local history, research, or genealogy a remarkable and convenient resource.

This project was made possible by a grant from the Polk County Cultural Coalition. The library will be adding more years of digital material in the future.