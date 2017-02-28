Sheriff’S Office Responds To Crash In Salem

POLK COUNTY — On Feb. 22 at 3:34 p.m. the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a multiple vehicle crash on Highway 22 at 52nd Avenue Northwest, Salem. The westbound lanes of Highway 22 were shut down for over an hour, which caused traffic to back up three to four miles and into the city limits of Salem.

Two eastbound vehicles lost control on the slick highway and slid across into the westbound lanes, causing crashes. Multiple other west bound vehicles collided with each other as they were attempting to avoid the initial collision.

There were three occupants transported to the Salem Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate.