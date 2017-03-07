0

Community Calendar

The National Education Association’s Read Across America kicked off Thursday. The date coincides with Dr. Seuss’ birthday. Photo by Emily Mentzer.

As of Tuesday, March 7, 2017

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8

• Helping Hands Emergency Food Bank — 10 a.m. to noon, Monmouth Christian Church, 959 Church St. W., Monmouth. For eligible community members; available every Wednesday. 541-404-6517.

• Polk County Republican Women — 11:30 a.m., Murphy’s Restaurant, 288 E. Ellendale Ave., Dallas. Brent Demoe, Director of Polk County Community Services, will speak. No-host lunch available; everyone welcome. 503-623-5759.

• Respite care — 1 to 3 p.m., 182 SW Academy St., Suite 216, Dallas. Free child care for parents who need time to run errands, pay bills, etc. Free. Open for children ages 6 weeks to 5 years. 503-877-8473 to reserve space. Diapers are provided.

• Willamette Valley Food Assistance Program Food Bank — 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., 888 Monmouth Cutoff Road, Building E, Dallas. Weekly distribution for eligible community members. 503-831-5634.

• Free Blood Pressure Check Clinic — 2 to 3 p.m., Salem Health West Valley (surgery admitting area), 525 SE Washington St., Dallas. 503-623-7323.

• Monmouth Senior Center Music Jam — 6:30 p.m., Monmouth Senior Center, 180 Warren St. S., Monmouth. Open to the public; musicians of all types welcome. 503-838-5678.

• Dallas American Legion Post No. 20 — 7 p.m., Academy Building, Room 108, 182 SW Academy St., Dallas. 503-831-3971.

THURSDAY, MARCH 9

• Independence Downtown Association — 8 a.m., Independence Grill, 154 S. Main St., Independence. A meeting of business people regarding the vitality of Independence and its downtown area. 503-580-8525.

• Monmouth-Independence Rotary Club — Noon, First Baptist Church, 1505 Monmouth St., Independence. Visiting Rotarians, guests and prospective Rotarians are welcome to these luncheon meetings. Free. 503-838-4884.

• Mom and Me — 1 to 2:30 p.m. Salem Health West Valley, 525 SE Washington St., Dallas (enter through emergency door on Clay Street). Breastfeeding support group. Free. 503-831-5593.

• James2 Community Kitchen Meal — 4:30 to 6 p.m., Dallas United Methodist Church, 565 SE LaCreole Drive, Dallas. Free; everyone welcome. 503-623-8429.

• Young Professionals Networking — 5:30 to 7: p.m., Harvest CrossFit, 172 SW Court St., Dallas. After-hours social event for Polk County young professionals, aged 21-45. 503-623-2564, Gage Martin or MacLarin Jones, 509-859-3779.

• Homework, Hoops and Hotdogs — 5:30 to 8 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1401 SW 13th St., Dallas. Free help with homework for students in middle and high school. 503-917-9822, Nona Springer.

FRIDAY, MARCH 10

• Take Off Pounds Sensibly Club Meeting — 9:45 to 11 a.m. Church of Christ, 127 Heffley St. N., Monmouth. First meeting is free. 503-930-7936.

• Altered Attitudes Alcoholics Anonymous — Noon, Dallas United Methodist Church, 565 SE LaCreole Drive, Dallas. 503-399-0599.

• Monmouth-Independence Community Awards Banquet — 6:30 p.m., Eola Hills Wine Cellars, 501 S. Pacific Highway W., Rickreall. Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. $40. www.micc-or.org.

• The Arc of Polk County Dance and Karaoke Night — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Academy Building, 182 SW Academy St., Dallas. For adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Admission: $3 (staffers and family admitted free). Snacks available for purchase. 541-223-3261.

• Guthrie Park Acoustic Music Jam Session — 6:30 to 10 p.m., Guthrie Park Community Center, 4320 Kings Valley Highway, Dallas. Free (donations accepted). 503-623-0809.

SATURDAY, MARCH 11

• Donation Yoga — 11 a.m. to noon, Dallas Yoga and Balance Studio, 115 SE Court St., Dallas. Bring a few cans of food or cash to donate to the food bank. 503-999-8016.

• Guthrie Park Country Dance — 7 to 9:30 p.m., Guthrie Park Community Center, 4320 Kings Valley Highway, Dallas. Admission: $5 per person; $15 immediate family rate; children 12 and under free. 503-623-0809.

SUNDAY, MARCH 12

• Buell Grange Breakfast — 8 to 11 a.m., Buell Grange Hall, 5970 Mill Creek Road, just off Highway 22 northwest of Dallas. $6. 503-623-8462 or 503-843-4703.

MONDAY, MARCH 13

• Central Lions Club — Noon, Independence Elks Lodge 1950 Dining Room, 289 S. Main St., Independence. 503-606-2150.

• Willamette Valley New Horizons Orchestra — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Monmouth Senior Center, 180 Warren St. S., Monmouth. Local orchestra for beginning through intermediate musicians. Meets every Monday. Players of all levels welcome. $25 monthly fee to cover expenses. 503-838-4884.

• Brew and BS: The New Testament — 7 p.m., St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1486 SW Levens St., Dallas. A lecture series on New Testament figures. Bring brew of choice — coffee, tea, chai, beer, wine, cider. 435-503-4304.

TUESDAY, MARCH 14

• Indoor Play Park — 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 879 SW Levens St., Dallas. Open to children pre-kindergarten and younger with parent/adult. Tuesdays through Fridays. Free.

• Caregiver Connection — 2 to 3:30 p.m., Salem Health West Valley (Quiet Room, use ER entrance), 525 SE Washington St., Dallas. Meets on the second Tuesday of the month. Free. 503-831-5593.

• Free Blood Pressure Checks — Salem Health West Valley, 525 SE Washington St., Dallas. Second Tuesday of the month. Free. 503-831-5593.

• James2 Community Kitchen Meal — 4:30 to 6 p.m., St. Philip Catholic Church, 825 SW Mill St., Dallas. Free; everyone welcome. 503-623-8429.

• James2 Community Kitchen Meal — 4:45 to 6:30 p.m., Falls City Methodist Church, 242 North Main St., Falls City. Free. 503-787-3371.

• Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) Club — 6 to 7 p.m. weigh-in, 7 to 8 p.m. meeting, First Christian Church basement, 1079 SE Jefferson St., Dallas. Meetings offer programs and activities aimed at losing weight. Open to anyone. First meeting is free.

• Overeaters Anonymous — Noon to 1 p.m., Salem Health West Valley, 525 SE Washington St., Dallas. Support group meets in the quiet room/chapel immediately inside the emergency entrance on Clay Street. Dee Ann White, 971-718-6444.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15

• Helping Hands Emergency Food Bank — 10 a.m. to noon, Monmouth Christian Church, 959 Church St. W., Monmouth. For eligible community members; available every Wednesday. 541-404-6517.

• Willamette Valley Food Assistance Program Food Bank — 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., 888 Monmouth Cutoff Road, Building E, Dallas. Weekly distribution for eligible community members. 503-831-5634.

• Day-2-Day Diabetes Support Group — 3 to 4 p.m., Salem Health West Valley (main conference room inside main entrance), 525 SE Washington St., Dallas. 503-623-7323.

