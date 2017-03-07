Community Notebook

Extension offers job search class

The OSU Extension Office and Polk County 4-H will offer a job search workshop for students in grades seven through 12 to explore career and education goals and how they plan to achieve them on March 17 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. The workshop will take place at the Polk County 4-H Office, 289 Ellendale Ave., Suite 301, Dallas.

Discussion topics will include educational pursuits, job search techniques, interviewing, job shadowing and apprenticeship opportunities.

The workshop will provide information about local resources, including WorkSource Oregon-Polk Center and the iMatch Skills program. There will also be a resume workshop.

There is no cost to attend, and it is open to the public. Space is limited, and an RSVP is required.

For more information or to RSVP: 503-623-5395.

WVH volunteers to hold fundraiser

The Salem Health West Valley Hospital volunteers will hold a collective goods fundraiser sale Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Books, gifts and toys will be available at 30 to 70 percent off retail prices.

The sale will be located in the main conference room immediately inside the front door at 525 SE Washington St., Dallas.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will go to the scholarship fund, which benefits Polk County high school seniors wishing to pursue a medical related field.

Dallas foundation presents grants

The Dallas Community Foundation will award grants to 23 local nonprofit organizations at a presentation at 1 p.m. on Thursday at the Dallas Retirement Village Lodge Clubhouse, 225 NW Jasper St in Dallas.



The public is invited to attend. This year’s $45,000 grant distribution will support a variety of projects benefitting youth, seniors, and those in need.

foundation was established in 1996 to support the Dallas community, and has since given back nearly $1 million in grants and scholarships.



The foundation’s financial support is made possible by the generous giving of the Dallas community.

For more information: http://dallascommunityfoundation.com/.

Dallas library to host author

Dallas Public Library, 950 Main St., Dallas, will host author Gina Ochsner Thursday at 7 p.m. Ochsner will give a presentation featuring readings from her books and stories. Her novel, “The Hidden Letters of Velta B,” is a finalist for the Oregon Book Award.

Ochsner teaches at Corban University where she also directs the Portals Writing Conference.

A selection of her books will be available for purchase and signing by the author.

There is no cost to attend.

For more information: 503-623-2633.

American Legion to honor WWI

American Legion Post 20 will hold a potluck dinner Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Greenway Mobile Home Park clubhouse, 450 LaCreole Drive, Dallas.

This year’s theme will be remembering World War I. Historical items will be on display, and the Orchard Mountain String Band will perform.

All Legion and Auxiliary members are invited to attend.

The National Guard in Dallas was active and sent to France for the duration of the war. One of the hometown soldiers was Carl B. Fenton, who survived the war but contracted the Spanish Influenza. He later died from the flu in May 1919. In August of that year, veterans formed a local post of the American Legion in Dallas and decided to name and dedicate it as the Carl B. Fenton Post 20.

For more information: Al Ratzlaff, 503-623-2591.

Friends to hold movie fundraiser

Friends of the Independence Public Library will hold a movie fundraiser Monday at 7 p.m. at Independence Cinema, 450 S. Second St., Independence.

The film, “The Quiet Man,” will be shown at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the Independence Library, 175 Monmouth St., Independence.