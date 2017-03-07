Corrections Posts ‘Most Wanted’

DALLAS — Polk County Community Corrections lists these individuals as “most wanted” for March. Citizens with information on the whereabouts of any of them can call Community Corrections at 503-623-5226.

• Benjamin Jeffrey Stone, born Dec. 27, 1986, 5-6, 170 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. Charge: Failure to register as a sex offender.

• Nicole Rene Hight, born July 3, 1983, 5-6, 140 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. Charge: Delivery of methamphetamine and identity theft.

• Terry Cavan, born May 7, 1959, 5-6, 160 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes. Charge: First-degree burglary and second-degree burglary.

• Colt James Davies, born Oct. 8, 1983, 6-1, 190 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes. Charge: Felon in possession of a weapon.