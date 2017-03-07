Dallas Fire, Sw Polk Reveal Strategic Plan

DALLAS — Dallas Fire & EMS and Southwestern Polk Rural Fire Protection District outlined objectives in the 2016 Fire and Emergency Services Master Plan written for both agencies.

Fire Chief Fred Hertel, who is the administrator for the district and Dallas’ department, presented the agencies’ “strategic plan” to the Dallas City Council on Monday during a council work session.

The plan identified strengths, such as strong community support and department pride, and weaknesses and threats facing Dallas and Southwestern Polk.

For Southwestern Polk, financial instability stood out as a weakness.

The district is considering asking voters for a bond to shore up its finances and improve service.

Volunteer recruitment remains a threat for both departments, which rely on volunteers for response to many calls.

“We talked a lot about why people are not volunteering like they used to, and where our numbers are at, and what concern that should be to our community and personnel,” Hertel said.

He said Dallas hired April Welsh as its community service officer with recruiting as one of her tasks.

She’s been attending community events with that objective in mind and the city created a policy that allows other city employees to respond to fires, Hertel said.

Still, it’s an uphill battle, Hertel said.

“It’s a constant struggle, and I think with societal changes and people’s time commitments and other volunteer opportunities, it’s a struggle,” he said. “Most of our volunteers, it’s three to five years and they are moving on to other things.”

Training Officer Sean Hoxie said the department is considering developing a program that works with high school students.

“There is a program in West Salem that started a year and a half ago at the high school there,” Hoxie said.

He said the department has been in contact with that program, which has seen success for the Salem department.

The department also has applied for a recruitment grant.

Councilor Kelly Gabliks asked how much longer the department would have its two SAFER (Staffing for Adequate Fire & Emergency Response) grant firefighters who help with daytime incidents. Hertel said until November 2019.

“Are you going to be able to continue to run calls without paid staff, especially daytime staff?” she asked.

He said the department would continue to struggle to answer those calls. The master plan outlined that response times are also an issue, he added.

“Where we go from here is a discussion that (City Manager) Ron (Foggin) and I have had many times, about how we get to the next level and how we continue to progress,” Hertel said. “I think that the time of an all-volunteer department is probably coming to an end and we are in a transition period.”

Gabliks pointed out that the department lacks facilities for overnight staffing or training.



“Those are both in the facilities plan that is in the budget,” Hertel said. “We are working on that. We can see the light at the end of the tunnel on all of those aspects, but none of them have been fixed yet.”

He said another issue outlined in the master plan was that Southwestern Polk and Dallas had separate missions and polices, yet one administrator.

“We are trying to work more efficiently and effectively by combining them,” Hertel said.

The two agencies work closely, so the strategic plan calls for synchronizing policies.

“What this accomplishes for the administration, for me, is now we are under one mission,” Hertel said. “Where before we had to look at an event in Southwest differently. We had a different mission than we did in Dallas. I had to monitor and manage different systems.”

Foggin said he didn’t see the issues outlined in the strategic plan as “doom and gloom.”

“This is an opportunity to know where we are and know where we are headed,” Foggin said. “Just wanted to let you know that the fire department, its volunteers and staff, have worked really hard trying to make sure they are accomplishing goals that were set forth in their master plan.”