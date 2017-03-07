Eclipse Meeting Coming On March 15

POLK COUNTY — The Polk County Tourism Alliance will hold a Polk County Eclipse meeting March 15 from 10 a.m. to noon.

The meeting will take place at Eola Hills Wine Cellars, 501 South Pacific Highway W., Rickreall.

The public is welcome to attend.

The meeting will have representatives from state agencies, the county, cities, businesses and groups in Polk County that are planning for he eclipse. Updates from state agencies will be given. There will also be a discussion on logistics, and groups will have a chance to share information about any events being planned for the eclipse.

The Great American Eclipse will take place on Aug. 21.

RSVP by Monday.

For more information: Emily Gluckin, 503-838-1212 or egluckin@ci.independence.or.us.