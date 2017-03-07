Emporium Evolves From Bazaar To Full-Scale Business

DALLAS — The idea went from a weekend holiday bazaar to a month-long holiday market to a full-scale business in a matter of months.

Kim Brehm’s plan for Main Street Emporium of Dallas is taking shape after opening on Feb. 1.

“This is exactly what I envisioned,” Brehm said. “There are still things that I wanted to add. … I still want to do coffee and tea so customers can relax.”

Check it out What: Main Street Emporium of Dallas. Where: 939 Main St., Dallas. Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Closed Mondays. Contact: 360-903-6158 or https://www.facebook.com/mainstreetemporiumofdallas/.

The downstairs of the former J.C. Penney building on Main Street is packed, and Brehm said she’s moving clothing on consignment upstairs to make room for more vendors.

As of Saturday, 46 vendors and people with items on consignment have products at the emporium — and that number seems to grow by the week. Most vendors are local, but Brehm carries the wares of people from as far away as Vancouver, Wash., and Eugene.

Brehm said she wants to keep prices low, and her vendors seems to have the same goal.

She said a jewelry vendor from Beaverton has made a line uniquely designed — and priced — for the Dallas community.

“She actually looked up Dallas, Oregon, found out about are little community … and personally made stuff that is cost-effective for this town, including Dallas Dragons (pieces),” Brehm said.

Jewelry is just one of the many items you can find at the emporium.

Browsing the salesfloor, you will see fresh bread, local honey, clothing, handcrafted soaps and lotions, furniture and housewares — most of it one of a kind.

She recommends customers look at what is on the clothing racks when they stop by.

“I think a lot of people don’t realize we’ve got some great clothes, and they’re very affordable,” she said.

You can even get portrait photos taken by Desired Effects Photography.

Classes on card making with instructor Jeena Huntzinger have already begun at the store, and courses in essential oils and metal stamping are being scheduled.

Brehm said her first weeks have been busy, and she hopes to bring even more people through the doors. She’s happy to revitalize a storefront in downtown Dallas and plans to work with LaVonne Wilson, whose husband, Bob, managed the store when it was a J.C. Penney, to recognize the building’s history.

“I’m giving it the life it deserves. I want to keep it looking historic,” Brehm said. “I’m going to work with her (Wilson) and get copies of her pictures and do like a little memorial.”

Already Brehm and the owners of Just Stuff and Some Things, both located on Main Street, are cooperating. That’s the kind of forward-moving energy Brehm wants to take over the downtown.

“That what I want to see … the businesses working together for the community,” she said.