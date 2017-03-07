Keep Properties Clean Or Pay Fines

DALLAS — The city of Dallas code services is getting an increasing number of complaints about residents or business owners storing garbage at their properties, some causing a nuisance or health hazard.

To address that problem, the city is proposing an ordinance that would compel property owners to remove garbage that has become a nuisance or health hazard — and keep it cleaned up.

Dallas Police Chief Tom Simpson said to the public safety committee that the ordinance would address a few troublesome properties that have become “frequent flyers” for this problem.

“We’ve been having trouble with people collecting trash in trailers by their house, outside their house in their yard to the point where it is creating a public nuisance,” Simpson said.

The city first considered an ordinance that would have required all residents to use garbage pick-up service.

Simpson said he decided against that method, as only a few cities in the state make garbage service mandatory.

“We started thinking about this a little bit and started narrowing down the focus of why we needed it, versus the global approach,” he said. “Instead of compelling service for everyone, this will give us a little more teeth to deal with those who violate our existing ordinances.”

The city would only require those who violate city codes regarding public health to subscribe to a collection service, in addition to paying up to a maximum fine of $500.

More violations within a six-month period would increase the maximum penalty to $750.

Bill Hahn, the committee chairman and a city councilor, asked how the city would enforce the requirement of subscribing to a collection service.

City Attorney Lane Shetterly said he could draft it to make stopping service a violation until the requirement is lifted.

The committee voted to forward the ordinance to the full council for consideration, possibly at its March 20 meeting.

“It better deters those who are really creating the problem. It’s really a small percentage, but a lot of them were frequent flyers with us,” Simpson said. “It would be better than coming up with a change that would affect basically all of our community members.”