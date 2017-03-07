Consider yourself warned — a few days in advance, however — but whether you love it, hate it, or just plain tolerate it, daylight saving time will be upon us this coming weekend. Please remember to set your clocks, especially the alarm that wakes you up for church and work, one hour ahead on Saturday night before you go to bed. We’ll all be wandering around confused and discombobulated for a couple of days, but the rewards will bring us longer evenings and hope that summer is indeed on the way.

—

Celebrate all good things about MI Town this Friday at Eola Hills Wine Cellars in Rickreall, at the 52nd Annual Community Awards Banquet presented by the M-I Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center. Our local individuals, businesses and organizations will be honored. Tickets are $40 and include dinner and ticket for one drink. Register online at micc.org.

—

The economy appears to be improving, with more “help wanted” signs beginning to appear around MI Town and other areas in Polk and Marion counties, and that’s welcome news for everyone. CSC (the Community Services Consortium) has free services for young adults ages 16-24 on Monday through Thursday afternoons from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Central School District Office, Room 10. Available services include preparation to take the GED test online at no cost, resume writing, reference assistance and job hunting and career planning information and ideas. Please call 541-704-7819 or 541-704-7820 for more information and assistance.

—

The Friends of the Independence Library’s annual fundraising movie is scheduled for Monday at 7 p.m. at the Independence Cinema. Maureen O’Hara and John Wayne star in this wonderful vintage film, “The Quiet Man.” It’s a movie filled with fun and laughter that everyone can enjoy. Tickets cost $15 and are available at the Independence library. The Friends of the Independence Library help our communities by purchasing so many items that are not included in the regular library budget. There will be drawings and popcorn and other goodies provided to all ticket holders. See you there.

—

And while we’re talking about libraries — both the Independence and Monmouth libraries have free passes available for patrons to visit the A.C. Gilbert House and the Willamette Heritage Center (formerly the Mission Mill Museum). The Monmouth library has a free pass to the Hallie Ford Art Museum (on the Willamette University campus) as well. Check with your local library to get more information and to reserve your opportunity to visit these interesting places, all located in Salem. You must be 18 years or older and have a library card, which is easily obtainable at either library.