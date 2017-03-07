Pedee News

On Saturday afternoon, Feb. 25, Alex Russell played his mandolin in his first public performance with Pedee’s newly formed folk and bluegrass band, Chipgrass, which played at the Kings Crossing Saturday Market in the old Kings Valley church during a chili-cook off fundraiser benefiting a future Youth Activity Center, lovingly dubbed the KVYAC. Among the great chilis in the running, KV teacher Will Andrews made the spiciest. It appeared the brave souls who tried the spicy mix loved it as Mr. Andrews’ chili won the contest by a bean.

“The music shared by Chipgrass was enthusiastic, genuine and sincerely appreciated. It’s always great to get feet through the door of this old building (a late 19th century church) and to see smiling faces of community members,” says KV Community Trust President David Crowe. “A goal of the Trust is to engage the larger community and offer places to gather and enjoy each other’s company. The food was good, the music was great and the company jovial.” Crowe also noted that he looks forward to duplicating this sort of activity soon and hopes to get the word out to the Pedee and Kings Valley communities to come join the fun.

Kings Crossing is run by the high school students at Kings Valley Charter School and will be open each Saturday until school is out.

—

Billy and Heather Traglia and their four kids took a break last week, going to Depot Bay for an overnight stay. It was a fun and relaxing time for parents and the kids, Jenae, Wyatt, Lilah, and Kailey, loved it.

—

Former neighbor Jennifer Vandenberg spent the weekend of Feb. 25 and 26 visiting Judy Guida. Their fun event was to clean out and declutter Judy’s “media room,” which they accomplished. Jennifer is an organizer extraordinaire and could earn a living wage doing it, she’s that good.

—

Civil War re-enactors David and Amy Plett, dressed in period clothing, went to Forest Grove last week and had a great time sharing about the Civil War with fifty middle-schoolers. The kids were intrigued with all they talked about.