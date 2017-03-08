Polk County Offering Educational Event For Families Saturday

INDEPENDENCE – Polk County is offering “Make Learning Fun: Children’s Jamboree,” a free event promoting family engagement, parental involvement and positive child development on Saturday.

Families, parents, grandparents, caregivers, foster parents, child care providers, and early learning professionals are invited to attend this educational opportunity.



The event is formerly known as “Learn, Grow, Thrive: Building Family Fun.”

Make Learning Fun will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Central High School on Saturday.



There will be formal workshops in the morning that focus on child development and early learning.

New this year are parent-child hands-on activities where parents will be able to learn alongside their children about art, science, reading, healthy eating, and music.

There will be a resource and activity fair, along with health screenings for children offered all day.

Oregon Parent Education Collaborative and Prenatal to Third Grade Alignment (programs of Polk County Family and Community Outreach, Mid-Valley Parenting); Willamette Valley Community Health; Yamhill Community Care Organization; and community partners Family Building Blocks, Community Action Child Care Resource and Referral and Marion-Polk Early Learning Hub provided funding for this event.

For more information and to register for the formal workshops please visit www.midvalleyparenting.org