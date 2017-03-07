School Notes

DSD enlists help for CTE development

DALLAS — Tim Ray, Dallas High School’s former agricultural teacher, is returning to the district to help design DHS’ career and technical education program.

“We are very excited to have Tim Ray come back on to help us with CTE,” Superintendent Michelle Johnstone said as she introduced Ray on Feb. 27 at a Dallas School Board meeting.

School districts across the state will be receiving funding for CTE from Measure 98, which voters approved in November. Dallas expects to receive about $400,000 in each of the next two years.

Ray said he is eager to get started and will began work next week.

“Very, very pleased at this stage in my career to come back to a district, in a community like this, that cares so much about kids, and to have a small piece in however this plays out,” he said.

State approves Measure 98 rules

SALEM — The Oregon Board of Education on Feb. 23 adopted the rules school districts must follow to receive Measure 98 funding.

Voters passed the ballot measure in November to provide financial support for high schools to establish or expand career technical education programs, teach college-level classes and to prevent dropouts.

“Measure 98 presents a unique opportunity to target resources at one of Oregon’s most pressing challenges, our graduation rate,” said State Deputy Superintendent Salam Noor in a press release.

Districts applying for the funding — up to $800 per student — must submit a biennial plan for approval by the Oregon Department of Education. The plan must address all three of the measure’s focus areas.

Funding amounts will be determined by how much money is available for the state legislature to allocate to the “High School Graduation and College and Career Readiness Fund” created by Measure 98.

Seeking Oregon’s next Teacher of Year

SALEM — Every year, the Oregon Department of Education honors teachers and their impact on students’ lives through the Oregon Teacher of the Year award.

The award recognizes an outstanding teacher as a representative of all of the educators in our state and gives Oregonians an opportunity to share information on teachers who are making a difference in their communities.

­Nominations are now being accepted for the 2018 Oregon Teacher of the Year award.



Anyone can nominate a prekindergarten through grade 12 teacher for the award, but teachers may not nominate themselves. Candidates should have the respect and admiration of their colleagues and:

• Be an expert in their field who guides students of all backgrounds and abilities to achieve excellence.

• Collaborate with colleagues, students, and families to create a school culture of respect and success.

• Deliberately connect the classroom and key stakeholders to foster a strong community at large.

• Demonstrate leadership and innovation in and outside of the classroom walls that embodies lifelong learning.

• Express themselves in an engaging and articulate way.

The deadline for nominations is Friday.

To learn more about the Teacher of the Year program or to make a nomination today, go to: http://oregonteacheroftheyear.org/.