0

Community Notebook

With spring right around the corner — Monday to be exact — spring flowers are making the landscape a little bit brighter. But don’t expect the weather to match, at least not for long stretches. Rain is in the forecast for the foreseeable future.

With spring right around the corner — Monday to be exact — spring flowers are making the landscape a little bit brighter. But don’t expect the weather to match, at least not for long stretches. Rain is in the forecast for the foreseeable future. Photo by Jolene Guzman.

As of Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Reserve your spot for craft sale

Monmouth Senior Center will have a craft supply sale on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Table space is available to sell items. Cost is $10 with all fees going to the Friends of the Monmouth Senior Center.

To reserve a table or for more information: 503-838-5678.

Rope Busters to perform Friday

The Rope Busters jump rope team will perform Friday at 7 p.m. at LaCreole Middle School, 701 SE LaCreole Drive.

There is no cost to attend. Students from first through 11th grade will perform tricks, including the Merry-Go-Round, the awesome Annie scissors and the umbrella.

MVCA to host 10th dinner and auction

Mid-Valley Christian will hold its 10th annual Dinner and Auction Saturday at 5 p.m. at Cornerstone Church, 4395 Independence Highway, Independence.

Dinner tickets cost $15 per plate. A silent auction kicks off the evening at 5 p.m., followed by a dessert auction, ticketed dinner and oral auction.

For more information: 503-838-2818.

Registration open for bird walk

Registration is open for the spring bird walk on April 1 at E.E. Wilson Wildlife Area, 29555 Camp Adair Road, Monmouth.

Cost is $10 and includes a bag lunch.

Local bird expert Joel Geier will lead the walk, which will run from 8 a.m. to noon.

Space is limited to 15 participants. The deadline to register is March 25.

For more information or to reserve your spot: www.luckiamutelwc.org/2017-spring-bird-walk.html?mc_cid=217e8a71e5&mc_eid=530d98f883.

Independence Elks host dinner auction

Independence Elks No. 1950 will hold its annual charity auction Saturday at 5 p.m. at 289 S. Main St., Independence.

The evening starts with a beef stroganoff dinner at 5 p.m. Cost is $8.

The auction begins at 7.

The event will raise money to fund a new and expanded facility for the Elks’ eye clinic.

For more information: 503-838-1950.

Museum family day Saturday

The Polk County Museum, 520 South Pacific Highway W., Rickreall, will hold a family day Saturday from 1:30 to 4 p.m.

There is no cost to attend.

Events will include live demonstrations by a wheelwright, lace makers and weavers. There will also be flint making, art projects and Civil War reenactments. Refreshments will be served.

For more information: 503-623-5261.

Coffee with a Cop returns Saturday

The Independence McDonald’s will host Coffee with a Cop Saturday from 8 to 10 a.m.

The community is invited to come by and meet local police officers in an informal setting.

More like this story

Commenting has been disabled for this item.

﻿

Subscribe to our email newsletter to get info on local events and upcoming stories

* indicates required