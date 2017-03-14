Golf Club Wants Inside Dallas Boundaries

DALLAS — The owners of Dallas Golf Club are asking for the nine-hole executive course to be moved within the city’s urban growth boundary.

Planning commissions from both the city and Polk County have recommended their respective boards adopt the expansion. Both governments must approve the proposal.

The Dallas City Council and Polk County Board of Commissioners will hold a joint hearing on the application. That hearing is tentatively set for April 3 at 5:30 p.m. in the Dallas Civic Center, 945 SE Jefferson St.

“It allows the board of commissioners and the council to hear the same information at the same time from essentially the same people,” said Jason Locke, the city’s community development director.

Dallas Golf Club, 11875 Orrs Corner Road, sits just outside the line marking the Dallas city limits and the urban growth boundary.

Locke said this is an “applicant-driven urban growth boundary expansion,” and the course owner would like access to city water service and land use rules that would allow for improvements on the property.

He said there’s no plan for using the property for anything but a golf course.

“They don’t intend to change it,” Locke said. “One of the reasons for doing it is to upgrade some of the ancillary uses, like the club house and the pro shop, and get rid of some of the buildings that kind of sketchy that are out there now.”

The nearly 42-acre property is zoned exclusive farm use, but is under a conditional use permit to operate as a golf course.

The conditional use permit doesn’t allow for improvements.

“They are pretty severely limited and they can’t get city water,” Locke said.

Dallas’ Planning Commission recommended the council approve the application with three conditions: That the upon annexation to the city of Dallas (a separate process), the property be rezoned “parks and open space.” that owner have an agreement with the city to dedicate land for the city’s Rickreall Creek Trail; and build the trail through the property within 180 days of land use approval for improvements on the property.

In addition to extending the Rickreall Creek Trail, the proposal would benefit the city by adding to its inventory of parks and open space, which will be needed as the city grows, Locke said.

The Polk County Planning Commission held a public hearing and recommended approval on Thursday.

In other business, the council:

• Unanimously passed a resolution allowing parking on the east side of Wyatt Street near Kingsborough Park.

“When the park was initially developed, the plan was for diagonal parking along the west side,” said Councilor Bill Hahn. “This never occurred, so property owners have discussed it with the city.”