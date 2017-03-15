Quick, does anybody know what time it is? Everybody in MI Town is actively dodging puddles and accompanying rainstorms, and now we have the dubious joy of getting used to daylight saving time. By now we’ve hopefully changed all the clocks, especially those digital ones that we don’t pay that much attention to — until we need to reset them. Changing our pets’ internal clocks is another story, as two certain dogs think it’s a great idea to have an earlier breakfast, and would enjoy yet another at the usual hour if they thought it might happen.

—

The calendar tells us that today is the Ides of March. In 44 BC, a group of more than 60 Roman politicians, led by Brutus and Cassius, conspired to assassinate Julius Caesar as he was on his way to the senate. Unfortunately for Caesar, the plot was successful and chaos ensued. As a result, generations of American high school English students have learned quotations, recited passages and complained they can’t use real daggers in classroom plays. No matter how heated the rhetoric becomes in our nation’s capital, our elected senators and representatives haven’t resorted to violence against one another.

—

Just about the best indicator of Springtime in MI Town is the Monmouth Senior Center’s Soup and Pie Sale. If you haven’t already marked your calendar and made plans — tomorrow is the day. Delicious homemade soups and pies from some of the best kitchens in Polk County will be served tomorrow from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Prices remain the same, $3 for a bowl of soup and $2 for a piece of pie, and everything is guaranteed to be delicious. This is such a great occasion to visit with friends and family and catch up on all the news from around the community. This event can be habit-forming and you’ll want to return again and again.

—

Have you visited the Polk County Historical Society Museum lately? Saturday is Family Day from 1:30 to 4 p.m. with lots of kid friendly exhibits and demonstrations — including a Civil War cannon. The museum is located on Highway 99W, next to the Polk County Fairgrounds & Event Center, and a good time awaits everyone.

—

The Monmouth Senior Center’s Victorian Tea is scheduled for April 21 this year. Members of the yoga group will model travel wear from New to You — a wonderful resale shop in McMinnville. Call 503-838-5678 for ticket information.

—

I want to send best wishes to my friend, Jim Allgood who has fought yet another medical battle, and emerged victorious one more time. It’s wonderful to share such good news with everyone.