News In Brief

City of Dallas given budgeting award

DALLAS — The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada awarded the city of Dallas with its Distinguished Budget Presentation award.

The award “reflects the commitment of the governing body and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting,” read a press release from the GFOA. “In order to receive the budget award, the entity had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation.”

Those guidelines include how well the budget serves as a Policy document; a financial plan; an operations guide; and a communications device.

City Manager Ron Foggin said employees put in a lot of work to make sure the budget met those standards and is presented in a way the public can understand.

“I just wanted to make sure everybody recognized how important that document is to us,” he said.

Program helps struggling homeowners

POLK COUNTY — The state of Oregon will announce a “Home Rescue” program launching on July 6 in Southern and Eastern Oregon counties.

The program will aid homeowners struggling to pay their mortgage by either paying monthly payments (up to 12 payments with a maximum benefit of $20,000) or a reinstatement payment to bring mortgages current (up to $15,000).

Additional regions of the state will be phased in every two weeks until all Oregon counties are eligible to apply on Aug. 17.

To qualify, homeowners must be able to show at least a 10 percent reduction in projected 2016 income compared to any tax year between 2009 and 2015. Additional information about eligibility requirements and the application process can be found at www.OregonHomeownerHelp.org.

For more information: 503-986-2025.

Six arrested on DUII charges in Indy

INDEPENDENCE — During the month of February, six drivers were arrested by Independence police for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Three of those were for alcohol, and three were for drugs. The average blood-alcohol content was 0.15 percent.

Rumsey said in a press release that having a BAC of less than the legal limit of 0.08 percent doesn’t mean a DUII arrest cannot be made. If the officer observes impaired driving through driving infractions or failure of a standardized field sobriety test, the suspect can be arrested.

Oregon’s unemployment rate drops

SALEM — Oregon’s unemployment rate dropped to 4.3 percent in January. The rate was 4.5 percent in December.

This is the lowest rate since comparable records began in 1976, according to the Oregon Employment Department.