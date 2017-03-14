School Notes

Lions scholarship application open to Dallas students

DALLAS — Dallas Lions Club is offering a $1,000 scholarship to a graduating high school student who is a resident of Dallas. The funds are to be used for tuition at an accredited university, college or vocational school. Students graduating from Dallas High School, Morrison Campus, an accredited home school, or an online school program are eligible to apply.

Applications are available at the DHS Guidance Office or online at http://

e-clubhouse.org/sites/dallasor/index.php. Applications are due April 7.

Completed applications can be submitted to the Guidance Office or Teresa Ozias at Shetterly Irick & Ozias, located at 189 SW Academy St., Dallas. For additional information, call 503-623-6695.