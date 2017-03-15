Sports Schedule

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15

Baseball: Central at Yamhill-Carlton, 4 p.m. Corban at Western Oregon, 2 p.m.

Softball: North Marion at Central, 4:30 p.m.

Track and field: Crescent Valley at Central, 3:45 p.m. South Albany at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, MARCH 16

Baseball: Central at Stayton, 4 p.m.

Boys tennis: Dallas at Central, 4 p.m.

Girls tennis: Central at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Softball: Dallas at Philomath, 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, MARCH 17

Baseball: Central at Elmira, 4:30 p.m. Dallas at Gladstone, 7 p.m.

Boys tennis: Dallas at Cascade, 4 p.m.

Softball: Marist Catholic at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, MARCH 18

Baseball: Central Washington at Western Oregon (DH), 1 p.m.

Softball: Western Oregon at Montana State Billings (DH), 11 a.m.

Track and field: Falls City at Estacada Small School Invite, 10 a.m. Western Oregon at Lewis & Clark Spring Break Open, all day.

SUNDAY, MARCH 19

Baseball: Central Washington at Western Oregon (DH), noon.

Softball: Western Oregon at Central Washington (DH), 1 p.m.

MONDAY, MARCH 20

Boys golf: Central, Dallas at Trysting Tree (Corvallis), 11 a.m.

Girls golf: Central, Dallas at Mallard Creek (Lebanon), noon.

Baseball: Perrydale at Kennedy, 4:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, MARCH 21

Baseball: Corvallis at Central, 4:30 p.m. Dallas at Woodburn, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis: Woodburn at Central, 4 p.m. Dallas at Crescent Valley, 4 p.m.

Girls tennis: Woodburn at Central, 4 p.m. Crescent Valley at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Softball: Central at Silverton, 4:30 p.m. Lebanon at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22

Baseball: Central at Corvallis, 4:30 p.m. Woodburn at Dallas, 4:30 p.m. Waldport at Perrydale, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: South Albany at Central, 4:30 p.m. Dallas at Crescent V alley, 4:30 p.m. Waldport at Perrydale, 4:30 p.m.

Track and field: Central at Woodburn, 3:45 p.m. Dallas at Silverton, 4 p.m.

—

Schedules Subject to Change