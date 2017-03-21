Community Corrections Director To Retire

POLK COUNTY — Marty Silbernagel started his first job with Polk County at the age of 22. On June 30, nearly 30 years later, the Community Corrections director will retire.

In the late 1980s, Silbernagel was hired as a community service coordinator, but about a year later, that position was on the budget cut chopping block. He was offered a job as a juvenile probation officer and wasn’t exactly thrilled about it.

“I took it because I wanted a job — and I loved it,” Silbernagel said.

Eight years later, he applied for the community corrections director post and got the job.

Silbernagel said he’s retiring because believes it’s time to do go something else, which as of now, includes plans for volunteering and doing some farming on the side.

Polk County posted the position last week and added overseeing the juvenile department to the new director’s duties. The job will be posted until April 12, a longer duration than other posts.

“We are talking about a department head, so I would recommend that the length is longer, but not too long because we want to get someone in here,” said Matt Hawkins, the county’s administrative service director. “I think the goal is to have somebody here by June.”

The job comes with a salary range of $96,000 to $102,000 annually.

The schedule to fill the position is to hold interviews the last week of April and select a new director in May, said Greg Hansen, county administrator.