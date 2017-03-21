Coons Sentenced To Seven Years, Five Months

DALLAS — David Michael Coons of Independence was found guilty of assault in the first degree at the end of a bench trial in which he was charged with stabbing an acquaintance during an altercation.

Coons, 38, was sentenced to serve seven years and five months in prison by Judge Norman R. Hill under Oregon's minimum mandatory sentencing laws.

The case was prosecuted by the Polk County District Attorney's Office and investigated by the Independence and Monmouth Police Departments and Polk County Sheriff's Office.