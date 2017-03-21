0

Correction

As of Tuesday, March 21, 2017

The property owner on Pedee Creek Road does not own the horses which have been seized by the Polk County Sheriff's Office. The woman who owns the horses rents the property on Pedee Creek Road, where the horses live. The I-O regrets the error.

