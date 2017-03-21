Dallas Fire & Ems Make Special Delivery

DALLAS — It’s the kind of call medic crews long for, but rarely get to respond to — an opportunity to help bring life into the world instead of fighting to save it.

On Feb. 17, a Dallas Fire & EMS crew, along with the coaching of a 911 dispatcher, delivered little Hailey Marie Haas.

“She’s a beautiful baby girl. Mom was a champ,” said Paul McCallum, the paramedic who delivered Hailey.

Medic crews don’t often deliver babies — some may go their entire career without being part of a delivery, McCallum said.

Paramedics train for deliveries, though not as much as for more common incidents, such as cardiac arrest.

He said based on the information being sent by dispatch, the crew knew what they were heading into and were excited for the call.

“Mom did awesome; she did really great,” McCallum said. “She did all the work. All I had to do was catch.”

McCallum said his training kicked in during the delivery, and afterward while they checked to make sure mom, Brandie Foster, and Hailey were stable.

“I didn’t think about it at the time,” McCallum said. “Afterwards, it was like, holy crap what just happened?”

Earlier in the day, Foster was sent home from the hospital because doctors didn’t think she was far enough along, McCallum said. She decided to try to relax and take a bath.

Hailey apparently had other plans.

Father, Justin Haas, called 911, and dispatcher Rachel Weston helped guide him and Foster through the labor until the crew arrived. Foster still was in the bathtub, so the crew delivered Hailey right there.

“When I first got there, I was able to ask her her name and the history of the pregnancy, making sure she had been taken care of prenatal,” McCallum said. “I had a couple of seconds before she actually started delivering the baby.”

She asked if she could push, and he told her yes. The process didn’t take long.

“There was no intense labor. She pushed maybe four times tops,” McCallum said. “The baby’s head was delivered almost immediately, and I just supported the head.”

As soon as Hailey officially arrived, mom and baby were rushed to the hospital. Foster’s two previous children had to be induced, so doctors believed Hailey’s delivery would be the same.

“The hospital I think was quite surprised to see her with a baby,” McCallum “Everything went well. We had a good team, good teamwork, and got her to the hospital.”

The department recognized the occasion by putting a second stork decal on the ambulance the crew responded in. Hailey is just the second stork.

McCallum, the Fire & EMS crew, and Weston were reunited with Hailey and her family on March 8 at the department’s awards banquet.

“I got to hold the baby,” McCallum said. “That was awesome.”

Annual awards

Recently, Dallas Fire & EMS recognized its volunteers. The following are the 2017 recipients:

• Firefighter of the Year — Shawn Stamy

• Fire Officer of the Year — Ken Waller

• Rookie(s) of the Year — Zach Leigh and Deana Coakley -Sallee.

• EMT of the Year — Kyle Padilla

• Excellence in Service — Ken Braun

• Community Service — Joe Lawless and his crew at Dallas Dutch Bros

Years of service awards:

Lisa Alarid, 25 years; Sean Condon and Ken Braun, 20 years; Kevin Anderson, 15 years; Debbie Marsh, 10 years; Nicole Schmidt and Taylor Brown, five years.

Training hours awards — 175 hours in 2016

• Eriks Gabliks. Shaun Wagner, Richard Alarid, Zach Leigh, Joanna Hibbeler and Sheldon Schmidt.

Training hours awards — 125 hours in 2016:

• Lisa Alarid, Nicole Schmid and Deana Coakley-Sallee.