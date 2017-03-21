Falls City To Adjust Historic Landmark Commission

FALLS CITY — The Falls City City Council approved the first step of opening the city’s Historic Landmark Commission to people who are not residents, but only if they have expertise in historic preservation.

Commission members voted Feb. 6 to recommend that the city change its municipal code to allow people living outside the city to join the commission.

“They’re organized. They’ve done a really good job, but they are needing to get some technical, experienced people,” said Falls City Mayor Terry Ungricht at the council’s March 9 meeting.

The change would allow three members to be non-city residents, giving the commission the chance to draw outside experts in nominating more properties to the National Historic Register, with the consent of owners. One under consideration is Falls City High School. The commission wants to create a class for students to help with the nomination process.

Once a landmark is added, the commission is required to serve in a quasi-judicial capacity when owners request to make alterations, consider demolition or relocate the structure. The commission also would like to explore incentive programs and create historic tourism opportunities around town.

“Recruiting individuals with expertise in historic preservation will greatly help our dedicated Historic Landmark Commission accomplish these goals,” City Clerk Domenica Protheroe wrote in an agenda report to the council.

No members of the commission attended the meeting, which left council members with questions regarding why the commission chose up to three outside members and if the commission already had applicants in mind.

Councilor Charlie Flynn said he’s concerned that having that many members living outside Falls City, the commission might lose its local focus and knowledge.

Ungricht said he will ask the commission to have representatives at the council’s April meeting to answer those questions and concerns before taking a vote on the ordinance to amend the city code.

The proposed amendment reads: “At least three of the members of the Historic Landmark Commission must reside in the city at the time of their appointment and at all times during their term in office. Three nonresident member may be appointed and approved when the mayor and the city council determine that such individuals have special qualifications and expertise in the subject matter of the commission, and have expressed interest in being appointed and serving and advancing the interests of the city.”