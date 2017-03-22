Late-Night Brawl Leads To Broken Window

DALLAS — West Valley Taphouse was in clean-up mode Friday night after the business’ front window was smashed during a late-night fight involving a group of people.

“A girl was thrown through the window and was pulled back out,” said taphouse owner Sam Dufner, describing the incident. “They continued fighting.”

The taphouse was closed at the time of the window crashing, but three employees were getting ready to leave for the night when the incident happened.

“It sounded like a gunshot,” Dufner said. “The window exploded and tables and chairs were knocked over.”

Dufner said he didn’t think the damage was caused intentionally.

“It was just random people,” he said.

He called the police, but wasn’t able to identify anyone at the time. The crowd that had gathered scattered before police officers arrived.

Dallas Lt. Jerry Mott said the call came in at 11:36 p.m.

He said the investigation is ongoing, and officers are interested in talking to multiple suspects.

Because the investigation still is open, he declined to comment further on the incident.

A repair estimate hadn’t been determined Monday. The window is boarded up in the meantime.

Dufner posted a picture of the window of the business’ Facebook page Saturday morning.

“We appreciate all the support we’ve been getting,” Dufner said. “We invite people to come draw on our plywood while it’s still here.”