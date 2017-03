Electoral college is obsolete today

Our nation’s government is run as a democratic republic.

If we had a real democratic government of, by and for the people, we might not have Donald Trump as president today.

I do not believe that Russia did elect Mr. Trump.

More likely, too many “deplorable,” qualified American voters chose him.

Also, the obsolete electoral college is not as suitable as a popular vote count would be.

Walden Joura

Dallas