Our local elementary, middle and high school students will be taking a break from classes and other school responsibilities next week, so families can enjoy time at the beach or just a few days catching up on sleep or hanging out with friends. It’s been a long winter for everyone and we’ve crossed our fingers that Mother Nature will bring some welcome sunshine and blue skies to our corner of the world.

—

Springtime is a season of hope and renewal for all of us, and the signs of new life are all around us. At our house, we are trying to find time to do house and yard projects, see some excellent local baseball games, and enjoy the best of college basketball during March Madness.



—

Trees are beginning to blossom and bring some much-needed color and brightness to our communities, and not a moment too soon. Record-setting rainfall with flooding to low-lying areas have occurred this winter and springtime, and even the meteorologists have been surprised by the sheer amounts of rain and snowfall. Let’s hope that one weather extreme follows another and that springtime will bring lots of sunshine and warm days for all to share.

—

Monmouth Public Library has excellent spring break programs for kids next week, with Bob the Builder at 10:15 on Tuesday, a Greenhouse make and take project on March 30 at 10:15 a.m., and the movie, “Trolls” on Friday, March 31 at 2 pm.

—

Independence Public Library spring break programs include Go Fly a Kite on Monday, 3-D Pens and 3-D Printer on Tuesday, Bob the Builder on Wednesday, Goofy Science on March 30 and Makey Makey Boards on March 31. All activities are at 3 p.m.

—

The 11th Annual Community Health Fair is scheduled for April 6 in the gymnasium-cafeteria at Talmadge Middle School. Everyone is invited to visit the exhibits provided by health care and fitness professionals, and learn more about services available in our community. The Talmadge Health Fair is a free event, and includes a dinner which is served from 4:30 until 6 p.m. All the exhibits will be open from 5 to 7 p.m., so there is plenty of time for your family to enjoy dinner and learn about health care options in MI Town. Please contact Cheri Higgins at chiggins@centralk12.or.us or call 503-606-2462.

—

Bob Miller, longtime MI Town resident, passed away earlier this month. Bob and his wife, Bonnie have given much of themselves to our community and have been wonderful friends and neighbors. Bob was a proud Navy veteran of World War II and Korea.