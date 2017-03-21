New Public Works Director On The Job

DALLAS — The city of Dallas’ new Public Works Director Frank Anderson capped his first day on the job meeting the Dallas City Council at its meeting Monday night.

City Manager Ron Foggin made the announcement for Anderson, who previously worked for the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation in Pendleton as the public works director.



Anderson said he has a bachelor’s degree in public administration and was interested in the Dallas job because the department is “full service,” providing for and maintaining water, waste water and street systems.



“I’m excited to be here, to help move forward,” Anderson said Monday.

Coinciding with Anderson’s arrival was a council vote on an ordinance to modify the structure of the Public Works Department, which was formerly known as the engineering and environmental services department.

The ordinance changed the name of the department back to Public Works.

In other city business:

• The council will meet in a joint session with the Polk County Board of Commissioners for a public hearing on the proposed urban growth boundary expansion involving Dallas Golf Club at 5:30 p.m. on April 3. The regular council meeting scheduled to follow that meeting has been canceled.

• Dallas Budget Committee will hold its “kick off” meeting on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 187 SE Court St. The committee will review the city’s five-year budget outlook and five-year capital projects plan progress.