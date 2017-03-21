News In Brief

Radio show begins legislative focus

SALEM — KMUZ Community Radio has launched a new segment in its morning radio news show covering state legislators and legislative session.

The show, “Legislative Matters, Tune In and Take Part,” kicked off on March 13 at Willamette Wake Up’s regular time slot of 8-9 a.m. and will continue through the session.

Each Monday, Legislative Matters program hosts Cindy Condon and Jan Margosian will highlight bills being considered in both the State House of Representatives and State Senate.

The pair will focus on a specific bill that they think will be of particular interest to those within the KMUZ listening audience, which includes Polk County, and has been introduced by legislators from the Mid-Willamette Valley. Programs will include a bill’s background, key supporters, opponents and an understanding of who benefits. They hope to include live interviews of bill sponsors and those in opposition of the featured bill.

Other legislation with statewide interest, such as budget, education, and transportation will also be discussed.

For more information contact Cindy Condon at 503-559-9288 or Jan Margosian at ljmargosian@comcast.net.

Volunteers needed to assist seniors

SALEM — NorthWest Seniors & Disability Services is looking for volunteers for the Oregon Money Management Program.

The program offers assistance to adults 59 and older who need help with money management tasks.

Volunteers with good personal finance skills, people skills, and basic computer skills are needed to assist clients.

For more information or to volunteer, contact Julie Sobel at 503-304-3407 or julie.sobel@nwsds.org.

Library Friends seeking volunteers

DALLAS — The Friends of Dallas Library is looking for more members. The volunteer organization works to support the Dallas library by purchasing books, bringing authors to speak, and supporting children’s activities.

On March 7, the group elected officers: Carol Christ, president; Dede Perkins, vice president; Tawnya Kreft, at-large member; and Jenna Friesen, at-large member.

For more information or to volunteer, call Perkins at 503-559-3830.