Pedee News

Daniel Russell traveled to Moravian Falls, N.C., to spend a week with longtime friend David Hofshi and family. The Hofshis are converting a barn into a beautiful home and are also working to find the best crops to grow on their organic farm. While there, Daniel visited the location of the 1753 Moravian settlement at Bethabara. Incidentally, the water that flows through that region becomes the Pee Dee River. Pedee Creek, and Pedee itself, gets its name from the Pee Dee River in North Carolina.

—

The students at the Pedee Campus of the Luckiamute Valley Charter School are doing all they can to earn money for their class trip later this spring. They sold pies earlier, and they will be selling flower bulbs soon, as well as having a few car washes in the upcoming months.

On May 5, the kids will have a carnival fundraiser in the evening at the LVCS Bridgeport campus, which the whole community is invited to.

—

These Pedee middle-schoolers have also been busy with other events. On March 10, they hosted a grandparent’s day party in the afternoon and had several grandparents come, play games with the kids, and see what they’ve been doing. Then on April 25-27, the sixth-graders will be heading to outdoor school at Tapawinga Camp near Falls City.

—

The Kings Valley students have been having a great time, too. March 10 was the hundredth day of school. The elementary classes celebrated many different ways, such as dressing like they were 100, wearing a shirt decorated with 100 different things (Band-aids, buttons, pom poms, googly eyes), finding different ways to count to 100 ($1) using change, listing 100 different words to describe school, and doing 100 acts of kindness. Ten students and David Crowe did 10 different exercises. Lastly, there were 100 students in the preschool and elementary to celebrate 100’s day!

—

Pedee Church will be having an all-church cleanup and mission fundraiser on April 1. In addition to cleaning up around the church, they will have a rummage sale (items needed), a bake sale, and a barbecue and potluck at noon. This will be a fun time to come together as a church and community to get things done and help raise money for Eric Schwanke’s mission trip to Africa this May.