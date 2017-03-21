Physics Helps Keep Eggs Safe

INDEPENDENCE — Lilly Gallagher was fairly confident that her contraption would keep her egg from breaking.

Her project was an open cardboard box with support tape wrapped around the center of each edge. In the middle, her egg was suspended with tights — nothing cushioning the cargo.

But once the Polk County Fire District No. 1’s ladder truck — 20 stories high — was set, Gallagher had a twinge of doubt.

“I’m looking how far that is up, and it just seems impossible,” she said.

Gallagher is a senior at Central High School in Greg Craven’s physics class. The egg drop is a project to test students’ knowledge of physics.

“We had to abide by a lot of different parameters,” Gallagher said. “For example, it couldn’t be a solid box because we didn’t want to have a lot of drag.”

Unlike an egg drop project in eighth grade, the one in high school is not about slowing the egg down, Craven said.

“The physics we’ve been studying is being able to manage, you’ve got something going and then you want it to stop,” he said. “How do you make that happen without destroying the thing.”

Students built their contraptions with the idea of a fast fall, followed by a slow stop, Craven said.

“They want to manage it so that, after the impact starts, the slowing down happens over a long period of time, because that’s the small force that doesn’t break the egg.”

The egg itself could be wrapped in a container no larger than a liter, and surrounded with a cushion such as foam or padding. Because of the spectacular mess it makes, peanut butter and Jello were off this year’s list of approved padding, Craven said.

The project caps the class’ study on momentum, he added.

“It’s fun because I want my kids to learn in different ways, and this is different than sitting there and taking in information or discussion or reading,” Craven said. “This is a chance for them to problem solve, and I think that really is a life skill, which is why I do this.”

Gallagher said she hoped the outer part of her contraption would act as crumple zones found on cars.

“My idea is that when it drops, the egg will sort of wobble in the center, because it’s suspended,” she said. “Hopefully the egg won’t touch the ground and it will just stay suspended in the middle.”

As her egg’s turn came and it fell to the ground at full speed, it worked, just as Gallagher had hoped.

Craven said the project gives students a chance to apply theory to reality.

“In physics, I’m all about teaching them to be better thinkers so they have a happier, more successful life,” he said. “I’m all about creating thoughtful, engaged, scientifically literate citizens. And this is part of that.”