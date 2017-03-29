Baseball Sweeps Woodburn

WOODBURN — The weather caused changes to venues, but Dallas’ baseball team opened Mid-Willamette Conference play with a sweep of Woodburn. The Dragons defeated the Bulldogs 15-5 and 12-2 on March 22 and 12-6 on Saturday.

Dallas also opened the Newport Tournament with a pair of victories on Monday. The Dragons defeated Philomath 10-9 and Siuslaw/Mapleton 13-2.

Dallas was scheduled to play Sweet Home Tuesday after press time.

The Dragons will host Lebanon Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. before playing at Lebanon on April 5 at 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL DOMINATES CRESCENT VALLEY: Dallas’ softball team rolled to a 26-1 victory over Crescent Valley on Thursday.

The Dragons lost their first two games of the North Medford Spring Break Tournament on Monday, falling to Mountain View 4-3 and Henley 9-7.

Dallas played Sprague and Grants Pass Tuesday after press time.

The Dragons will host Silverton Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. before playing at Central on April 5 at 4:30 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD COMPETES AT SILVERTON: Dallas’ track and field team competed at Silverton on Thursday. Team scores weren’t kept.

Aaron White helped lead the boys, taking first in the long jump (19 feet, 11¾ inches) and triple jump (40-8¼).

Jacob Deming won the pole vault with a throw of 13-6; Trevor Cross placed first in the 1,500-meter run in 4 minutes, 13.94 seconds; and Cody Webb won the 100 in 11.32.

Jenifer Webb won the girls 100 hurdles in 16.99. Amelia Burgess won the discus with a throw of 95-0; and Kayley Sayer won the triple jump with a leap of 31-7¼.

Dallas will compete at Canby Wednesday (today) at noon and will travel to Crescent Valley on April 5.

GIRLS TENNIS DEFEATS WOODBURN: Dallas’ girls tennis team defeated Woodburn 8-0 on March 22. Addie Gillette, Lynn Gumpinger, Makayli Laizure and Molly Peffley swept the singles matches, while Amanda Schafer and Megan Ronco, Kloe Totten and Emma Cromwell, Morgan Bateman and Payton Fast; and Rebekah Rocak and Maddie Kennedy swept the doubles matches.

Dallas will play at North Marion on Monday before hosting Silverton Tuesday at 4 p.m.