Blair Evolves On The Court

DALLAS — As a freshman, Caedmon Blair was faced with a decision.

He wanted to find a sport to play in the spring, and it came down to two choices: track and field, or tennis.

“I didn’t want to run track, so I decided to play tennis,” Blair said.

His first two seasons, he played doubles with former Dallas player Cole Oace.

The pair found some success on varsity, but Blair didn’t figure tennis would become a passion.

“I’m always competitive, but at first (tennis) was more fun than anything else,” Blair said. “That changed probably last year when I switched to singles. I saw that I had a chance to do something special with it.”

Tennis time • Dallas' boys tennis team will play at Silverton Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Dragons return home to host South Albany on April 6 at 4 p.m., weather permitting. • Dallas' girls tennis team defeated Woodburn 8-0 on March 22 and plays at North Marion on Monday before hosting Silverton Tuesday at 4 p.m., weather permitting.

As a junior, Blair played singles, but fell short of qualifying for state.

He spent time in the offseason playing with coach Caleb Gillette and saw himself evolve from an athlete playing tennis to a true tennis player.

“My backhand is better and my forehand is better,” Blair said. “I have more power, definitely and a better understanding of the game. Last year, my forehand was more of a dinky shot and I was just trying to get the ball into play. This year, I can place the ball to certain spots. It brings another aspect to the game instead of just running around on the court.”

Blair’s evolution has not gone unnoticed as the senior has played in Dallas’ top singles spot.

His match against Woodburn on March 22 showed both his potential and what needs to improve if he wants to achieve his goal of reaching state.

During his match, Blair showed off impressive speed and power — but also struggled to place shots — committing numerous unforced errors.

The wind likely had an effect. The match showed that Blair has the potential, but needs to fine tune if he wants to compete with the league’s best players.

“You got to learn to keep your cool,” Blair said. “Sometimes it’s hard, especially if you have a shot and if you hit it, you’re winning the point. When you don’t hit that shot, it can get frustrating especially when you try to hit it three times in a row and you miss. You have to keep breathing and smiling, if possible.”

Blair is confident the unforced errors will decrease once he gets more practice on the court.

Lately that has been difficult. Dallas’ scheduled matches on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday were all postponed due to weather.

The weather has forced nearly all practices indoors to the gym.

The key is staying focused and not letting the weather become a distraction from improving.

“We do a lot of conditioning. A lot of it,” Blair said, smiling. “It’s annoying how much we do. But we do a lot of volleying and overhead stuff. That has helped me a lot. I wasn’t hitting those as well at the start of the season.”

Blair has laid the groundwork for a successful season.

“It’s all about learning experiences right now,” he said. “If I do something good, I can take that and use it later on. If I do something bad, I can figure out what went wrong.”