Central Roundup: Baseball Falls To Corvallis

INDEPENDENCE — Central’s baseball team lost to Corvallis 9-5 on Thursday in its Mid-Willamette Conference opener.

The remaining two games were canceled due to weather. No makeup dates have been announced.

Central will play a doubleheader at The Dalles Friday at 2 p.m. before resuming league play at Silverton Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL SPLITS GAMES AT NEWPORT: Central’s softball team split its opening two games at the Battle at the Beach at Newport on Monday.

The Panthers defeated Newport 15-3 before losing to Banks 14-5.

Central also lost to Silverton 8-7 on Thursday.

Central played Pleasant Hill and Taft Tuesday after press time. The Panthers will play at Lebanon Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. before hosting Dallas on April 5 at 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS MATCHES POSTPONED: Central’s tennis matches against Woodburn and South Albany were postponed because of weather conditions. The boys team started matches against both teams until rain forced a stoppage of play. Matches will be made up during the teams’ next meetings against Woodburn and South Albany.

Central’s boys will play at Crescent Valley Tuesday at 4 p.m. The girls will host Crescent Valley Tuesday at 4 p.m.