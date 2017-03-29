Committee Favors Five-Class System

POLK COUNTY — The debate will continue on whether the OSAA should stick with its current six-classification system or change.

The Classification and Districting Committee held a public meeting March 20 in Wilsonville to receive testimony and review written communication received about potential changes for the OSAA’s classification system beginning in the 2018-19 school year.

Currently, the OSAA splits schools into one of six classifications (1A to 6A) based on school size.

The committee supports a draft of a five-classification system because of: reduced overall travel compared to the current classification system; greater depth (number of schools) in each classification; more balance when comparing the number of schools in each classification; and provides more stability and less volatility within and between classifications throughout the four-year time block.

Under the current draft favored, draft 13, Central and Dallas would be part of the Mid-Willamette Conference in Class 4A along with Corvallis, Crescent Valley, Newport, South Albany and Sweet Home.

Perrydale and Falls City would be part of the Casco League in class 1A with C.S. Lewis, Crosshill Christian, Jewell, Kings Valley, Livingstone Adventist, Oregon School for the Deaf, Veritas and Willamette Valley Christian.

Perrydale athletic director Dan Dugan said he there is no easy solution and any new system will have local ramifications, but sees some positives to the draft.

“I think it evens out teams better overall,” Dugan said. “Right now, 5A only has 33 teams. That seems pretty watered down in many respects. With the latest proposal, it appears all classifications will have at least 42 to 45 teams.”

The OSAA has had a six-classification system since the 2006-07 school year.

The committee will hold meetings on April 10, April 24, May 22, June 20, Sept. 25 and Oct. 16.