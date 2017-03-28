Community Notebook

Church to make Easter baskets

Evangelical Bible Church, 1175 SE Howe St., Dallas, will hold a meeting Sunday at 4:30 p.m.

Attendees will watch a demonstration on how to make Easter baskets, which will be delivered to homebound people.

The event is open to the public.

For more information: 503-623-8426.

Oregon Mobile Vet Services returns



Oregon Mobile Vet Services will return to Dallas Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Dallas City Hall Civic Center.

The first 50 dogs will get a free microchip with current or purchased city of Dallas dog license.

Services offered will include vaccines (no exam fee), new puppy/kitten packages, nail trims and more.

For a full list of services and prices: www/oregonmobilevet.com.

For more information: Dallas Police Department, 503-831-3516.

Art center to offer new adult classes

Ash Creek Arts Center, 311 S. Monmouth St., Independence, will offer two art classes for adults. Drawings for Beginners starts Monday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and will meet on April, 12, 19 and 24. Basic drawing concepts will be taught.

Painting with Acrylic begins Tuesday from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and will also meet on April 11, 18 and 25. The class will teach how to paint on canvas with acrylic paint and is aimed at beginning to intermediate artists.

Drawing for Beginners costs $129, and Painting with Acrylic costs $155. All materials are included.

To register or for more information: www.ash creekarts.org.

Spring recycling event is Saturday

Republic Services will hold a spring recycling event for Dallas residents Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1030 W. Ellendale, Dallas.

Accepted items include yard debris, clean wood, scrap metal and assorted rubbish.

Household trash, paint, tires, and chemicals will not be accepted.

For information: Rachel Snyder, 541-754-0444.

April Fool’s sale at Rickreall Grange

Rickreall Grange April Fool’s sale will be held Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Rickreall Grange Hall, 280 Main St., Rickreall. A bake sale and breakfast special will be available, and model trains will be on display on Sunday.

Naomi OES sale starts Friday

The Naomi OES spring break rummage sale will take place Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 140 SW Clay St., Dallas.

Funds raised from the sale will go toward the chapter’s philanthropic projects.

For more information: 503-623-8442.