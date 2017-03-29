Dallas Economic Development Director Named

DALLAS – AJ Foscoli has been selected as the city of Dallas’ economic development director.

Foscoli currently serves as the Strategic Economic Development Corporation, or Sedcor, business retention and expansion coordinator for Polk and Yamhill counties. He’s worked in that position since 2014.

“His area of responsibility has been promoting and developing economic development opportunities for traded-sector companies in Polk and Yamhill counties,” said Dallas City Manager Ron Foggin. “AJ has a great reputation in our region and has played an active role in the city of Dallas's economic development efforts.”

Foscoli will begin his new job on April 17.

