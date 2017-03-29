Falls City Heads To Sherwood

SHERWOOD — Falls City’s track and field team competed with the junior varsity at Sherwood on March 22.

Amara Houghtaling won the girls 100-meter run in 14.17 seconds. Brittney Potts placed first in the 400 in 1:11.77 and the high jump with a mark of 4 feet, 6 inches.

Kendel Gonzales won the 3,000 in 12:57.63.

The 4x100 relay team of Natalie Batie, Madelyn Hendrickson, Potts and Houghtaling also placed first in 55.87.

Jeremy Labrado led the boys with a first-place finish in the boys triple jump with a leap of 35-9½. Nathan Kempfer won the 800 in 2:20.90, and the 4x100 relay team of Austin Burgess, Labrado, Kempfer and Charlie Gilson also placed first in 48.45. The Mountaineers will compete at the Canby All Comers meet Wednesday (today) at noon.