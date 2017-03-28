Hands-On Training

PERRYDALE — What color is Venus?

Perrydale high school senior Alex Hawes immediately responded to the question from a student in the Perrydale’s kindergarten class.

“I’ll go get the space book,” he said, leaving the table were a small group of youngsters were busy coloring the sun and the planets on a strip of paper to make in to hats.

He returned seconds later with the book in hand.

“Let’s see if we can find Venus in here,” he said thumbing through the brightly illustrated book about space and the planets. “There’s Venus right there, so it’s kind of yellowish, yellow and blue.”

Thursday’s space-centered activity is part of a project in the high school child development class, in which high school students help in preschool through second-grade classrooms and create special project activities for the young ones.

The class has high-schoolers spending two class periods a week assisting in classes, and two periods learning about early childhood education.

Teacher Misty Matthews created the class last year, using an advantage Perrydale has over other schools: All students, preschool through 12th grade, are on one campus.

“It makes sense,” she said. “It’s teaching them how to teach little ones.”

Wednesday, the full class met with the kindergarteners in the school’s old gym for a short presentation of songs, stories and poems about space and space travel.

Then it was on to activities, such as the planet hat, making paper and drinking straw rockets, and space Twister.

Hawes said the class reminds him of an annual activity he used to do when he was one of the “little ones.”

“I remember when I was a kid, in the shop program, we had this thing called boat building buddies,” he said. “It was a way for us to interact with the high-schoolers. I remember that was fun, to be able to hang out with the high-schoolers and talk to them.”

While Hawes won’t be going into early childhood education, he said the class has taught him the value of a certain virtue.

“You learn a lot of patience, you know. It gives you little flashbacks of when you were a kid, and so you’ve got to learn to be patient with them,” he said. “With the younger ones, you have to be more thorough in your explanations. I think the main thing you learn is patience.”

Kindergarten teacher Janeen Thomson said it’s nice to have more help in the classroom when the class is divided into small groups — which is where the bulk of the learning takes place.

“Our student-to-teacher ratio goes way down,” she said. “We are better able to meet the needs of kids.”

Thomson said she sees signs that some of the high school students would make good teachers.

“I see that they are enlightened to the difference you can make with children,” Thomson said. “The collaboration between the high school and the kindergarten students, I see it as a great win-win and a relationship builder.”

The fun that Hawes talked about goes both ways.

“I like making stuff with them,” said kindergarten Callie Jo Whiting.

Classmate Brody Bowers said he enjoyed working with the high school students, too. His favorite space activity was building rockets.

“They actually fly high, and that is kind of the cool part of it,” he said.

Seniors Colton Moore and McKenna Desnoyers were running that station on March 22.

Both were thinking about careers where they may have to work with children.

“I want to be a dental hygienist, so if kids ever came into the office, I would really make it a priority to make them feel comfortable,” Desnoyers said. “I know that would be really scary for some kids.”

Moore is thinking about psychology or speech therapy.

“It’s been helpful for sure,” Desnoyers said of what she’s learned about working with young children.

Moore, who took the class last year and worked in the kindergarten class, volunteered to stay with that group, now in first grade.

“I made a connection with some of the kids. It’s cool to continue that on to this year,” he said. “It’s cool to be able to teach them new things and help them learn. They say some really funny things sometimes.”

Desnoyers laughed, nodding her head in agreement, as she helped students pick out the colors they wanted to put on their rockets.

Near the end of the class, the excited kindergarteners ran around the gym in their planet hats, launching their paper rockets by blowing into straws.

Hawes said he would recommend the class to others, even if they aren’t planning on going into education.

“It’s really not that hard. You do projects centered around the kids, and go and help in their classrooms. You get to have fun with them,” he said. “We’ve built gingerbread houses with them. We did Valentine’s Day, pumpkin bread. It’s just a really fun class that you get to hang out with younger ones and help them develop.”