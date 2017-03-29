One Giant Leap

INDEPENDENCE — On March 15, Central’s track and field team hosted Crescent Valley for its first meet of the season.

Spirits were high among several of the Panther athletes.

Sophomore Sophia Henke wasn’t one of them.

“The weather wasn’t good, and I was stressed out,” Henke said. “I didn’t even know I was supposed to do the triple jump that day.”

Track meet results • Central’s track and field team competed against North Marion and Woodburn on March 22. • Isaac Burgett won the boys 200-meter run in 24.36 seconds and the 400 in 53.70. Other first place finishes included Aaron Padilla (800, 2:06.83), Zach Meyer (1,500, 4:28.34), Josh Dickson (300 hurdles, 42.86), Kyle Aklin (shot put, 44 feet, 10 inches), Alec Barba (high jump, 5-8), James Rand (pole vault, 11-0), Peter Mason (long jump, 19-7) and Xander Bailey (triple jump, 36-9). • Bethanie Altamirano won the girls 100 in 13.30. Other first-place finishes included Bailie Hartford (1,500, 5:23.33), Diana Nye (3,000, 13:10.43), Annie Taylor (300 hurdles, 58.55), and Lexy Anderson (javelin, 84-9). Central will compete at Silverton on April 5. First event begins at 3:45 p.m.

Her plan was just to scratch the event, but decided to give it a go.

Even though she participated, she wasn’t pleased with how her jumps felt.

“It didn’t feel right,” she said. “I thought, did I really just jump that?”

But Henke said jumps coach Kirk Saxman was far more positive — and with good reason. Henke set the school mark in the triple jump with a mark of 35 feet, 7 inches, breaking the previous mark of 35-1½.

“I wasn’t expecting that at all,” Henke said. “It was crazy, but pretty cool that it happened.”

-

Henke is a versatile athlete for Central’s track team. She has competed in sprints, relay teams and jump events.

But Henke struggled to build momentum during her freshman year.

“She experienced some injuries last year,” head coach Eli Cirino said. “She came back and competed at a pretty high level, but I don’t think she was ever at 100 percent.”

She’s out to make her mark this spring.

Henke will once again compete in a variety of events, but it’s the triple jump that she hopes to take the biggest leap forward in.

“I love the feeling you get when you know you’ve stuck a landing, or you know you hit a certain mark,” Henke said. “I would love to see my triple jump be my strongest.”

She figured that seeing a marked improvement would take time, especially since she had barely even resumed training for the triple jump before the season began.

But on March 15, nothing couldn’t stop Henke from cracking a school record.

“She wasn’t bogged down by repetition or the process,” Cirino said. “There was zero pressure and she was feeling healthy. It was a perfect scenario for a great effort.”

Getting the school record was a surprise. Now the truly difficult part begins — improving on it.

“A 35-foot jump puts you on the map for smaller colleges,” Cirino said. “In one moment, that can change your life and open some doors. That’s exciting, but if she doesn’t duplicate or surpass that result now, she’ll be frustrated. She inadvertently created some pressure for herself. She’s one of the top jumpers in the league and state now, and she has to perform.”

To do that will require a mix of refining her form — specifically on her landing and making sure each phase goes smoothly — and having mental focus — even when it can be difficult to remain positive all the time.

“It kind of hurts sometimes,” Henke said. “If you do it wrong or you practice too much, your joints hurt. The day after a meet, I’m usually pretty sore. It takes a lot of concentration. It’s more than just jumping into a pile of sand. If your head’s not in it, you won’t do well.”

Henke’s performance in the triple jump sets her up to be a top contender for a district title.

Cirino said he plans to fill in the lineup and see where others will fit in best.

“We have some kids who we don’t know if they will be runners or throwers or jumpers,” Cirino said. “We want to get them some experience in events and hope they gravitate toward the ones they are best at.”

For now, Henke and the Panthers hope that this is just the beginning of a strong spring.