Perrydale Roundup: Pirates Track And Field Teams Compete At Grizzly Bear Open

McMINNVILLE — Perrydale’s track and field team competed at the Grizzly Bear Open Thursday in McMinnville.

Amity Deters led all Pirate finishers, placing second in the girls high jump with a mark of 4 feet, 8 inches. She also took seventh in the 300-meter hurdles in 54.96 seconds and 11th in the long jump.

Abigail Bibler finished eighth in the shot put with a throw of 28-09.

Jacob Pope led the boys with a ninth-place finish in the discus with a throw of 95-4. He also placed 11th in the javelin (118-6). Joshua Crawford took 14th in the 300 hurdles (51.96).

Perrydale will compete at the Canby All Comers meet Wednesday (today) at noon.