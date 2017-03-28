Plan To Build Fc Gym Taking Shape

FALLS CITY — The Falls City School Board is investigating the feasibility of its new plan to build a gym at Falls City Elementary School without bond funding.

The idea would have much of the building put up with volunteer labor, led by Bob Young, a board member and owner of Robert Young Construction.

The board is estimating that it can afford to pay for a 30-year loan to build the gym, which, if built according to plan, would have the same useful life span as the Falls City High School gym, built in 1931.

The other option is to build a steel building, which could be less expensive and easier to put up, but would have half the lifespan and wouldn’t be easy to add on to, Young said.

“It’s still in really good shape. Now it’s been kept up, but there’s really no rot or anything in that,” Young said about the high school gym. “I don’t think there is anyway to get a metal building to last that long. The thing with the stick built is it will last longer, be a better building.”

Debbie Pavon, the district’s business manager, provided the board with estimates on loans on a variety of amounts and durations, all at 5.25 percent interest, at its meeting on March 21.

A $300,000 loan would cost $19,879 per year at 30 years; a $350,000 loan would cost $23,192 at 30 years; and a $400,000 loan would cost $26,505 a year at 30 years.

Superintendent Jack Thompson said his concern with taking out a loan is the prospect of losing the district’s local option levy, which helps pay for school programs.

“The looming unknown out there is our local option. We’ve got two more years on the local option,” Thompson said. “I wasn’t scared about that before, but now that we’ve had two (gym) bonds fail … that’s a fear. That’s a substantial amount of money. You are talking $100,000.”

He added that with careful budgeting, the district still might be able to pull it off.

“If you kept is under $40,000 per year, you could probably make work,” he said.

Young said he doesn’t believe the district has a choice with the possibility of growth and eventually more mandated physical education minutes.

There may be another hurdle for the district’s plan.

The board asked Pavon and Thompson to investigate restrictions on submitting a bid for the project without labor costs — because of the plan to build the gym with volunteers. The exception to that are parts of the project that would require the expertise of subcontractors, Young said.

Board Chairwoman Jami Kidd said the Willamina School District built a facility in a similar manner recently, and they could start with contacting officials there.

“We need to find out if there are rules that dictate how we can do that,” Young said. “I’m afraid there’s going to be a problem somewhere.”