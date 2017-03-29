Quick Hits

Cross Creek men’s club results

DALLAS — Cross Creek’s men’s club results for March 21:

Low gross/low net

Gross: 1, Jim Schroeder, 41; 2, (tie), Rocky Kygar and Bill Karjala, 42.

Net: 1, Jack Duncan, 35; 2 (tie), Lee Taylor and Larry Hatcher, 37; 4 (tie), Greg Fisher and Wayne Weathers, 39.

Cross Creek summer league

DALLAS — Cross Creek Golf Course will hold an informational meeting on April 5 at 5:30 p.m. for team captains of summer league teams.

There is still time for players to sign up for the league, which consists of teams of six to 12 players who will compete on Wednesday nights from May to September.

Entry fee is $100 per team. Teams share in the winnings.

Teams can be made up of individuals, families and/or represent a local business.

For more information: Lynn Hurt, 503-910-3925 or Dave Watson, 503-871-2731.