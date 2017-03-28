School Notes

Dickerson Distinguished Educator

DALLAS — Dallas High School biology teacher Brandy Dickerson is January’s Distinguished Educator.

Parents Ed and Lori Dressel and student, Isaiah Dressel, nominated her for the award, saying, “She goes above and beyond her calling as a teacher.”

“It was a huge blessing to have someone who was on our team, cheering on our student to reach high and keep going,” they said of Dickerson. “The variety of learning styles she captured gave opportunity for success.”

The Distinguished Educator Program recognizes “excellence in teaching and learning” in Dallas School District schools.

FCHS begins energy upgrades this week

FALLS CITY — On Monday, a project began to upgrade Falls City High School’s lighting for energy efficiency.

The work is being paid for with funding collected through Senate Bill 1149, which directs money toward efficiency projects in schools. The district previously retrofitted its gym and library/science buildings.

“That will save us about $105 per month off our electric bill,” Facilities Manager John Gilbert said for the high school project. “That will be exciting. It will be the third building of our four to be done.”

Once work at the high school is done, the only building left to retrofit is Falls City Elementary. Gilbert said there should be enough SB 1149 funding to upgrade the top floor of the building.