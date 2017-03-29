Sheriff’S Office Looking For Suspects

DALLAS — The Polk County Sheriff’s deputies still are searching for suspects — a man and a woman — in a home invasion reported Thursday.

“It’s still ongoing,” said Sheriff Mark Garton. “We been getting lots of tips. It’s allowing us to track those down to see if they are legitimate. There’s been lots of help.”

So far, though, none of those tips have led an arrest.

A woman living on James Howe Road outside Dallas reported that at about 2 p.m. Thursday, an unknown man and woman entered her home and threatened her and her children if she didn’t open the safe in the home, according to the sheriff’s office.

The female suspect used force to get the woman to comply — grabbing her by the hair and shoving her around the residence. The male suspect didn’t use force, but remained in the house during the incident, according to sheriff’s reports.

“The unknown female then forced the victim to the lower level of the residence, and bound her hands to a table, and fled the residence,” the sheriff’s office press release read. “It took about 10 to 15 minutes for the victim to free herself and call 911. The children were unharmed during the incident, but the victim had marks on her wrists, face, and knee.”

The female suspect is described as about 35 years old, 190 pounds, about 5-foot-6, with dark hair. At the time of the incident, she was wearing a pink hoodie shirt (not a sweatshirt), black sweats, brown Ugg-style boots, gloves and sunglasses. The man was described as about 35 years old, 6 feet tall, medium build, clean-shaven, and wearing a black hat, jeans, and a dark shirt.

If anyone has any information on the possible identity of the two subjects, contact Detective John Williams at 503-623-9251 or at williams.john@co.polk.or.us or message the sheriff’s office on Facebook.