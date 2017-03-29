Sports Schedule

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29

Track and field: Dallas, Falls City, Perrydale at Canby All-Comers, noon.

THURSDAY, MARCH 30

Baseball: Perrydale at Colton, 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, MARCH 31

Baseball: Central at The Dalles (DH), 2 p.m. Western Oregon at Northwest Nazarene (DH), 2 p.m.

Softball: Tournament of Champions (at Turlock, Calif.): Western Oregon vs. Holy Names, 9 a.m. Western Oregon vs. University of California, San Diego, 11:30 a.m.

Track and field: Western Oregon at San Francisco State Distance Carnival and Stanford Invitational, all day.

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

Baseball: Western Oregon at Northwest Nazarene (DH), noon.

Softball: Tournament of Champions (at Turlock, Calif.): Western Oregon vs. Academy of Art, 9 a.m. Western Oregon vs. Cal State Dominguez Hills, 3 p.m.

Track and field: Western Oregon at San Francisco State Distance Carnival and Stanford Invitational, all day.

SUNDAY, APRIL 2

Softball: Tournament of Champions (at Turlock, Calif.): Western Oregon vs. Sonoma State, 3 p.m.

MONDAY, APRIL 3

Boys golf: Central, Dallas at Cross Creek (Dallas), 10 a.m.

Girls golf: Central, Dallas at Springhill (Albany), 12:45 p.m.

TUESDAY, APRIL 4

Baseball: Central at Silverton, 4:30 p.m. Lebanon at Dallas, 4:30 p.m. Country Christian at Perrydale, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis: Central at Crescent Valley, 4 p.m. Dallas at Silverton, 4 p.m.

Girls tennis: Crescent Valley at Central, 4 p.m. Silverton at Dallas, 4 p.m.



Softball: Central at Lebanon, 4:30 p.m. Silverton at Dallas, 4:30 p.m. Amity at Perrydale, 4:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5

Baseball: Silverton at Central, 4:30 p.m. Dallas at Lebanon, 4:30 p.m. Western Oregon at Concordia, 4 p.m.

Softball: Dallas at Central, 4:30 p.m.

Track and field: Central at Silverton, 3:45 p.m. Dallas at Crescent Valley, 3:45 p.m.

—

Schedules Subject to Change