A Time-Forgotten Land

DALLAS — Of the nearly 100 countries Janet Wheeler has visited in her well-traveled life, Cuba is one of the few places she plans to return to.

That’s saying something, considering that she’s traveled to all seven continents — yes, including Antarctica.

“Cuba was a place I really wanted to go and it’s one of the few places that I say I want to go back because I want to know what’s going to happen,” said Wheeler, who lives in Dallas. “I want to see the change that is going to happen.”

That change may already be taking place. Restrictions on Americans traveling to the island nation have loosened, and millions have already visited this year. With tourists come money, and Cuba’s artists, musician and restaurants are benefiting, Wheeler said.

Wheeler’s trip was from Feb. 24 to March 8. She booked it with a people-to-people exchange, in which American travelers become ambassadors to Cubans. She stayed in three cities: Havana, Trinidad and Cienfuegos.

The group she traveled with visited with a basket weaver, a coffee farmer, fishermen, and artists at several dance companies and art institutes.

“The people are lovely,” Wheeler said. “They are so kind.”

At first glance, Cuba looks like a place stuck in time.

The streets are filled with cars made pre-embargo, which started in the early 1960s.

Wheeler said she took photo after photo of the brightly painted cars when she arrived.

“These cars, although they look marvelous, are sometimes painted with house paint. They have Russian engines. They are running on Venezuelan gas, which causes them to backfire,” she said. “Any kind of metal or any commodities were so hard to get. The embargo really influenced them.”

The colorful buildings, in many cases, are the same way. They are beautifully painted, but oftentimes crumbling.

“It’s not what you think it is. You think it’s a well-groomed city,” Wheeler said. “You see these gorgeous buildings painted these beautiful colors and then you look at them. They don’t have windows, and they are falling apart on the inside, and the sea atmosphere has destroyed the wood, so they are rotting. And there are little trees growing out of the tops of the buildings.”

While many residents are too poor to maintain their homes, the buildings and streets are clean.

“It’s clean, and there is absolutely no graffiti. No graffiti,” Wheeler said. “Isn’t that wonderful? They have their morals.”

As ambassadors, people on the trip were asked to bring gifts for the people they visited in Cuba, Wheeler said.

“The average Cuban citizen makes between $250 and $300 per month, so out of that, they have to pay for their transportation, food and their clothing,” Wheeler said. “They don’t have freezers and they don’t have refrigerators because they are too expensive for them to have, so they have to go to the market every day.”

But so are the tourists, and here is one place that Wheeler sees an emerging conflict. She said the market owners see an opportunity to make more money off tourists and mark up prices. Private restaurants buy the best produce for the tourists.

“What is left is inferior product, and who buys it? The local people,” she explained. “And what happens to the price? The price goes up, so that is the problem that they have.”

She added that government-run stores are often depleted or have just a few items for sale.

Cubans may be resource poor, but they are culture rich. Wheeler said she was impressed many times over with the art, music and food.

“Music is all around. People are whistling and singing. There’s always music,” she said.

She said Cubans seemingly can turn anything into art. People make art of recycled coffee pots, build sculptures covered in bright tile, and paint gigantic murals, Wheeler said.

Then there is the rum — Wheeler said it’s referred to as “Vitamin R” — and she couldn’t resist indulging in a daiquiri on occasion. On one of her free afternoons, she went to Ernest Hemingway’s favorite bar, La Floridita, for lunch.

The American writer is something of a national hero to Cubans. His estate has been turned into a museum, at which visitors can get a glimpse of how he lived his life there, complete with his library and typewriter.

The frosty U.S.-Cuban relationship reaching back decades didn’t seem to influence how Wheeler and her travel companions were treated.

“One man came up to a woman in our group and grabbed her by the arm and started singing our national anthem, in English,” Wheeler said. “That’s their attitude towards America. They are very open to Americans. I didn’t see hostility.”



What she experienced instead was incredible kindness.

“I just truly love the Cubans. Their music is just unbelievable,” Wheeler said. “The history is so rich. The people and the food. I can’t say enough. It’s a wonderful place to visit.”

Wheeler recommends people interested in traveling there learn as much as they can about Cuba and its history before going. She said she wants to go back in about five years to see how it’s changed, but for those who haven’t seen it, the time is now.



“It’s just a place that people need to go see, and go see now before it changes,” Wheeler said.