Eclipse Task Force To Meet Monday

DALLAS — The Dallas Eclipse Task Force will meet Monday at Pressed Coffee & Wine Bar.

The group meets monthly to update and plan for the upcoming Great American Eclipse that will briefly darken the sky over Dallas and much of the Mid-Willamette Valley on Aug. 21.

Plans for local and regional celebrations and events will be discussed.

Pressed is located at 788 Main St. in Dallas and the meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.

For more information about Dallas’ eclipse-related events, go to https://dallaseclipse2017.com/.