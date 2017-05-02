Hunt, Barnes Vie For Spot On Dallas School Board

DALLAS — Three seats on the Dallas School Board are up for election on May 16, but only one is contested, Position No. 1.

Candidates Dave Hunt, a retired firefighter, and Ivan Barnes, the owner and operator or Kings Valley Cleaning Services are vying for that seat.

Hunt and Barnes provided answers to an election questionnaire (see below).



Incumbents Jon Woods (Position No. 3) and Michael Blanchard (Position No. 4) are running for re-election. Lu Ann Meyer, who has served three terms, is not running for re-election.

DALLAS SCHOOL BOARD POSITION 1

Ivan Wm. Barnes, 47, of Dallas

CURRENT EMPLOYMENT: Owner and operator of Kings Valley Cleaning Services. Owner of 2BJivan music school.

EDUCATION: Bishop Montgomery High School, 1988; San Francisco State University, creative writing, 1998; Stanford, studied philosophy.





PREVIOUS GOVERNMENT SERVICE: Big Fork Fire District Trustee, Flathead County, Mont.

CAMPAIGN PHONE NUMBER: 503-507-5162.





HOW LONG HAVE YOU RESIDED IN THE AREA YOU WILL REPRESENT: Six years.





WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR OFFICE?

I have five sons, four involved in the school system. I’m an open-minded guy, not affiliated with either party. I thought a free-minded individual would be an asset. I want to keep an open mind and to listen.

WHAT IS THE BIGGEST SINGLE ISSUE FACING THE DALLAS SCHOOL DISTRICT? HOW WOULD YOU ADDRESS IT IF ELECTED?

Issues like transgender locker room access and the budget. On the transgender locker room issue, people were so excited on both sides of the issue and everyone was trying to write the perfect policy. My kids are not a policy. We should be dealing with what is best for the individual. Policy has become like the tax code.

WHAT EXPERIENCE OR TALENT DO YOU BELIEVE YOU WOULD BRING TO THE OFFICE?

In elective office, I was a Big Fork Fire District trustee, serving a 100-square mile area, and I was a private school administrator.

My family has been in this country for 300 years. We’ve got a long, proud history. All the history in my family is aimed at service. I want to serve the children of this community

I think for myself. If more people would do what I’m doing, we could get some of the things that are going off the rails back on track.

Dave Hunt, 61,

of Dallas





CURRENT EMPLOYMENT: Retired Firefighter/Medic 1981-2015 Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue

EDUCATION: Sheldon High (Eugene) 1973; University of Oregon, 1973-76 Liberal Arts (no degree)



PREVIOUS GOVERNMENT SERVICE: Current: Budget Committee 2017 – 2019; Superintendent's Committee – Spring 2017; Oakdale Heights Elementary - Site Council 2016-2017.



CAMPAIGN PHONE NUMBER: 503-507-7221.





HOW LONG HAVE YOU RESIDED IN THE AREA YOU WILL REPRESENT: 20 years.

WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR OFFICE?

As a parent of school-age children, and a longtime resident of Dallas, I recognize the need for proactive, experienced and involved leadership committed to improving the educational opportunities within the Dallas School District. I feel I can provide that leadership as a board member.

WHAT IS THE BIGGEST SINGLE ISSUE FACING THE DALLAS SCHOOL DISTRICT? HOW WOULD YOU ADDRESS IT IF ELECTED?

The single biggest issue facing the Dallas School District is how to continue providing a quality education for our children in the most efficient and fiscally responsible manner possible. The current economic outlook for our school district will require proactive and creative solutions to the budgeting difficulties presented by pending reductions in funding from the state.

I believe by managing the district’s existing finances effectively and setting realistic budget priorities, coupled with aggressive lobbying for alternate sources of revenue, we can meet our goals.





WHAT EXPERIENCE OR TALENT DO YOU BELIEVE YOU WOULD BRING TO THE OFFICE?



I bring a unique experience and motivation to the position. As a retired public employee, I understand the importance of customer service and value for tax dollars. I’m a grandparent on a fixed income having successfully graduated three adult children from Dallas High, and I’m also a parent with two children currently attending Oakdale Heights Elementary. My history volunteering in the community and schools, from coaching sports to committee work, gives me the knowledge and experience needed as a school board officer.