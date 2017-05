Library Calendar

DALLAS

950 Main St.

503-623-2633

www.ci.dallas.or.us/library

• Wednesday, May 3, 4 p.m. — PAWS to READ (Percy).

• Wednesday, May 3, 5 p.m. — Ukulele Jam.

• Thursday, May 4, 10:30 a.m. — Children’s Story Time.

• Thursday, May 4, noon — Adult Book Discussion.

• Thursday, May 4, 2:30 p.m. — Lego Building.

• Thursday, May 4, 7 p.m. — Oregon Humanities — The Space Between Us: Immigrants, Refugees and Oregon.

• Tuesday, May 9, 10:30 a.m. — Morning Children’s Story Time.

• Tuesday, May 9, 3:30 p.m. — Afternoon Children’s Story Time.

INDEPENDENCE

175 Monmouth St.

503-838-1811

www.ci.independence.or.us/library

• Wednesday, May 3, 10:30 a.m. — Family Story Time.

• Wednesday, May 3, 1 p.m. — Scrabble with Betty.

• Thursday, May 4, 4:30 p.m. — Chess Club.

• Thursday, May 4, 5:30 p.m. — May the 4th be With You (Star Wars activities for all ages).

• Thursday, May 4, 6:45 p.m. — “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (PG-13).

• Friday, May 5, 4:30 p.m. — Fab Fridays (Tech fun: squishy circuits).

• Saturday May 6, 2 p.m. — Make “Quilling” cards with Kay Bates.

• Saturday, May 6, 3:30 p.m. — Cuentos en Espanol.

• Tuesday, May 9, 4 p.m. — Japanese Folklore 2: Celebrate Families.

• Wednesday, May 10, 10:30 a.m. — Family Story Time.

MONMOUTH

168 S. Ecols St.

503-751-0182

www.ci.monmouth.or.us/library

• Thursday, May 4, 10:15 a.m. — Preschool Explorers.

• Tuesday, May 9, 10:15 a.m. — Tales for Tots.

—

WAGNER COMMUNITY LIBRARY

111 N. Main St., Falls City

503-787-3521, ext. 319

www.facebook.com/

WagnerCommunityLibrary/timeline

See the library’s Facebook page for upcoming events.